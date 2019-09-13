Breaking News
Ogah lauds Buhari’s victory at tribunal

On 8:54 amIn Newsby

Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State for Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, says the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal judgment is an affirmation of the people’s verdict of the election.

Buhari, security
President Muhammadu Buhari

He made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the tribunal.

Ogah recalled that an overwhelming majority of registered Nigerian voters through the ballot box spoke eloquently their preference of Buhari as their president over and above other contenders at the election.

He said that the eloquent preference of the people had not only been accentuated by the united voices of the tribunal justices but by the joy in the hearts and minds of discerning Nigerians.

“On behalf of myself and the entire APC family in Abia for whom you have always stood as a symbol of hope and progress, I congratulate you on yet another total victory,” he said.(NAN)

