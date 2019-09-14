NSA seeks transnational collaboration to tackle insecurity

By Gideon Nnaemezie

Following security challenges across the country, the National Security Adviser NSA, has said the need to collaborate with neighbouring countries cannot be over emphasized as crime in the 21st century has become transnational.

Speaking at the commissioning of two patrol boats by Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, the nation’s National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno said that security challenges could affect the socio-economic and political lives of citizens if insecurity is not checked and nipped at the bud. According to Monguno, “We must establish a form of collaboration with our neighbours it may be unpleasant for them but we owe a duty to the people of Nigeria to protect them. It is not really a matter of them dancing to our tune or we dancing to their tune. It is a matter of them understanding the realities of the 21st century.

“The complexities of the security of the environment in the 21st century are such that we need to work with each other. The nature of crime today is so transnational that you cannot do it alone. You must work with your neighbours. The president has visited all our neighbours to try an extract any form of collaboration.

“They have been very willing to collaborate with us and we cannot actually tie them to the activities of individuals who are determined to cause a lot of damage. Whatever happens our existence is tied to the existence of our neighbours and our neighbour’s existence is also tied to ours but I believe they have been working the minister of foreign affairs has also been doing his bit and we have been doing our bit however they would cooperate eventually.”