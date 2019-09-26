Breaking News
Translate

No crack in Presidency, APC Govs declare

On 3:08 pmIn Newsby

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed reports of an altercation between President Muhamamdu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing as “mere gossips”, any report to the contrary.

APC
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the APC Governors Steering Committee on Media and Communication, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu added that just yesterday, the vice president presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC.

He said as governors, they deal with facts and not rumours, urging Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration.

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.