No crack in Presidency, APC Govs declare

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed reports of an altercation between President Muhamamdu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing as “mere gossips”, any report to the contrary.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the APC Governors Steering Committee on Media and Communication, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu added that just yesterday, the vice president presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC.

He said as governors, they deal with facts and not rumours, urging Nigerians to continue to support the Buhari administration.

Details later…

