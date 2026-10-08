NAF crash: CAS leads search, recovery efforts at Igbokoda

…Aneke assures families of thorough probe

The Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, on Thursday led senior Nigerian Air Force, NAF, officials to Igbokoda, Ondo State, to assess ongoing search, recovery and investigative efforts following the crash involving an NAF ATR 42 aircraft, NAF 931.

Aneke expressed condolences to the families of the personnel and passengers who lost their lives in the accident, paying tribute to their service, sacrifice and commitment to the nation.

The CAS reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to conducting the response with the highest standards of professionalism, coordination and diligence.

He commended personnel of the NAF and other agencies involved in the operation, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, National Emergency Management Agency, Ondo State Government, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amotekun Corps, Hi-Tech Construction Company, local authorities, community leaders and volunteers.

Aneke also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his guidance and leadership during what he described as a challenging period.

He assured the families of the victims and the public that all relevant evidence from the crash site would be secured, documented, preserved and examined as part of a thorough investigation.

The CAS also cautioned against speculation over the cause of the accident, stressing the need to allow the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Head of the Investigation and Recovery Team, Air Vice Marshal EOE Ebiowe, said recovery efforts were progressing in coordination with relevant aviation, security and emergency-response agencies.

Ebiowe confirmed that the crash site remained secured, while recovered items and other relevant evidence were being properly documented and preserved.

The NAF said it remained focused on completing the recovery operation, supporting a comprehensive investigation and providing appropriate assistance to the affected families.

It also expressed appreciation to stakeholders and members of the public for their continued support and cooperation in the ongoing search and recovery operation.