NNPC blames FRSC, DMVA’s negligence for staff’s death

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Tuesday, blamed the death of its staff, Mr. Dewari Aye, on dereliction of duty by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and the Directorate of Motor Vehicle Administration, DMVA.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that the untimely death of Aye and others who had died in similar circumstances would have been averted if the FRSC and the DMVA were alive to their duties by impounding smoky vehicles that constitute safety hazard on the roads.

He called on the FRSC and other relevant agencies to rise up to their mandate of keeping the nation’s roads safe by keeping smoky vehicles that exceed the approved emissions limit off the road.

Ughamadu said the loss of Dewari Aye, a staff of the Career Development and Appraisal Unit of the Group Human Resources Division, in a road crash along the Kubwa-Abuja Expressway on Monday evening was caused by a truck that was emitting thick smoke that impeded vision of road users.

“Apart from the environmental hazard caused by these trucks that belch thick smoke from their exhaust, the smoke impedes the vision of other road users as was the case with our colleague who was reported to have run into the truck and died”, he explained.

Ughamadu, who stated this when the colleagues of an NNPC staff who died in a road crash visited him to register their pain, also conveyed the condolences of the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased staff, describing him as a very hardworking and dedicated staff who will be missed.

Vanguard