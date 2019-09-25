Nigerian startup accepted into Accelerator Program in Turkey

Nigerian digital content distribution startup, Publiseer, has been selected for the ITU Magnet Accelerator Program taking place in Turkey from October 31 to November 5, 2019. ITU Magnet provides services and synergy environment to help late-stage entrepreneurs and start-ups who managed to turn their ideas into products grow.

It is a global incubation center that brings start-ups together with potential customers, investors and business partners in the market. It provides training and mentoring about market penetration strategies, and accessing new investment networks.

This announcement was made by Chidi Nwaogu, Co-founder and CEO of Publiseer, on his Twitter page on September 20. His tweet reads: “Have you ever had a good business pitch, and you knew that you smashed it in the Q&A session? Yeah, I did, and I’m excited to announce that @wearepubliseer has been accepted into the ITU Magnet Accelerator Program in Turkey! Excited to share, learn, and even raise!”

Launched on August 4, 2017, Publiseer is a digital content distribution platform that lets independent African writers, musicians, and filmmakers, to distribute, protect, promote and monetize their creative works on over 400 well-established online retail stores in 100 countries, at no charge, with a single click. Since its inception, Publiseer has won several local and international awards and competitions and has been accepted into several incubators and accelerators around the world.

vanguard