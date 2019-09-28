Navy enhancing operational efficiency with modern technology

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch spoke at the graduation ceremony of 35 Officers from the Marine and Weapon Engineering school of the Nigerian Naval Engineering College, NNEC, Sapele, Delta state.

Represented by the Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf, the FOC said the Navy will always build capacity in a technical training

“You may find yourself being called upon at any time to serve beyond your technical capacity due to the prevailing situation in the country. Remember also that today’s battlefield is evolving, hence you are expected to make yourselves relevant in new technology and innovations being developed to address today’s emerging threats,” he said.

“Having come this far, you will now be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing what you have learned to bear in the field. It is expected that you will continue to put your best in a manner that reflects the huge investments in training you”, he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant NNEC, Commodore Samuel Yahaya congratulated the graduands, saying they should deploy their knowledge to the good of the nation. Sub Lieutenant Oluwatobi Alawoki bagged an award as the overall best graduating students.

Vanguard News