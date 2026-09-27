Navy chief charges 135 new officers on discipline

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has charged 135 newly commissioned Nigerian Navy officers to remain physically fit, professionally competent and operationally ready as they begin their careers in the Armed Forces.

Abbas gave the charge on Saturday at the Combined Passing Out Parade, Pipping and Commissioning Ceremony held at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Afaka, Kaduna.

The ceremony was attended by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, alongside other dignitaries.

Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, the Chief of the Naval Staff urged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, loyalty and professional integrity in the discharge of their duties.

He stressed that their oath of allegiance must remain “the compass for their conduct and service to the nation.”

Abbas reminded the officers that their commissioning marked not the end of their training but the beginning of a demanding career involving leadership, responsibility and loyal service to the country.

He urged them to shun misconduct and other vices capable of undermining their integrity or truncating their careers.

The CNS also charged the officers to remain physically fit, professionally competent and operationally ready to contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian Navy’s responsibilities across the maritime domain and in ongoing joint operations.

He said the Navy was confronted with increasingly complex security challenges, requiring officers to remain adaptable and prepared to respond effectively to emerging threats.

“As the Navy confronts increasingly complex security challenges, you must be ready at all times to lead, adapt and serve with courage, honour and unwavering commitment to duty,” Abbas told the officers.

He further urged the newly commissioned officers to uphold the traditions and values of the Nigerian Navy while maintaining discipline and professionalism throughout their careers.

The commissioning formed part of the combined passing-out ceremony for cadets of the 73 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Short Service Course 49 of the Nigerian Army, Direct Short Service Course 34 and Branch Commission Course 3 of the Nigerian Air Force.