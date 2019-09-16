As Governing Council denies allegations

ONE hundred million naira embezzlement allegation is currently rocking Akwa Ibom state Polytechnic Ikot Osurua in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The N100m was allegedly earmarked for accreditation of courses in the institution.

Other allegations levelled against the Acting Rector of the Polytecthnic Dr. Moses Udombong and widely circulated in state based Newspapers includes refusal to sign certificates for graduands from Satellite campuses, diversion of over N35m meant for construction of Hostel in campus and diversion of four trucks of cement donated to the institution by Commissioner for Investment , Prince Ukpong Akpabio.

A staff of the institution who did not want his name mentioned disclosed that the Polytechnic community was not satisfied with the conduct of the Acting Rector in handling administrative issues .

Our source added that the Commissioner for Investment prince Ukpong Akpabio donated four trucks of cement to the institution but the cement disappeared.

He even urged the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate the management of the institution, stressing that there was need to reposition the management for future of the Institution.

A student in the department of Secretarial Studies who spoke on ground of anonymity lamented how the Acting Rector refused to sign all the certificates for graduands from the satellite campuses.

Meanwhile in a media briefing, Chairman of the Governing Council of Mr Ekpenyong Ntekim denied the allegations expressed disappointment that the resolve by the management to undertake an exercise towards the imminent accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education in September, 2019 was misconstrued by some persons.

In the text of the briefing he stated, “Following series of misleading representations to Council, the Council on August, 16, 2019 met with the staff at a general meeting to allay their fears.

” At the said Meeting, it was made abundantly clear to all and sundry, that the exercise was undertaken in the best interest of the School and for the sole purpose of meeting the September 2019 accreditation needs of the institution.

“Shortly after a meeting with the staff of the Polytechnic on 16 August 2019, the local media seemed to have beamed their searchlights on the Akwa Ibom Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua with all shades of attractive but unhelpful headlines.

“However, in this case of the published allegation that AKWAPOLY is under threat of being shut down by NBTE, we are under the urgent responsibility to address you today to denounce it in absolute terms.

“The allegation is totally misconceived, mischievous and condemnable. It is totally false and malicious What would not be condoned are allegations that are motivated by ill will, blackmail, pecuniary inducements and extortions”