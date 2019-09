JUST IN: Fire breaks out at NNPC Ibadan depot

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Wednesday announced a minor fire incident involving some fuel trucks at the loading bay of the Ibadan Depot operated by the corporation’s downstream subsidiary, Nigerian Pipelines, and Storage Company, NPSC.

In a statement in Abuja, Managing Director of the NPSC, Luke Anele stated that the fire which was reported around 12.50 p.m Wednesday, was immediately brought under control by a team of NPSC firefighters within the precinct of the facility.

Anele said a team of NPSC experts are on their way to the scene of the incident to ascertain the root cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

He assured that based on preliminary indicators, loading of petroleum products would resume in the depot in a few hours while highlighting that the incident would not disrupt steady petroleum products supply in Ibadan and its environs.

He also enjoined motorists not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products.