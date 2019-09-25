Breaking News
Iran will ‘respond decisively’ to violations of its security — Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warns that Tehran will “respond decisively and strongly” to any violations of Iran’s security, as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly.

“Our region is on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire.

“We shall not tolerate the provocative intervention of foreigners.

”We shall respond decisively and strongly to any sort of transgression to and violation of our security and territorial integrity,” Rouhani said. (NAN)

