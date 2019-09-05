Ihedioha improves on security in Imo, says party member

A member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, Chief Collins Nwachukwu, says that the administration of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha has sustained security across the state.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Nwachukwu observed that insecurity had been reduced drastically since the governor began the present administration about 100 days ago.

“The state had become a safe heaven for both residents and visitors, particularly investors,” he observed.

He also observed that the administration has restored the state workers’ dignity through regular payment of salaries.

“If you come to Imo today, you will feel the pulse of workers, who before now, were either paid half salary or not not payment of salary for some months.

“Ihedioha has changed the narrative; he pays full salary and pensions to pensioners,” he said.

He lauded Ihedioha for the giant strides in road construction, noting that the governor had attracted counterpart funds for construction of rural roads.

Nwachukwu also rated Ihedioha high on cleanliness and sanitation by which the state government funded and supervised the state Environmental Transformation Commission for effectiveness.

“Owerri is evidently very clean today unlike what it used to be even all the outskirts of the capital city are domesticating the new look,” he observed.

Vanguard