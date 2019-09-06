IGP lauds Abiodun’s zeal, commitment to security in Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Abubakar Adamu, on Friday lauded Gov. Dapo Abiodun’s zeal and commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property in Ogun.

Adamu gave the commendation at the launch of 100 security patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles donated by Ogun government to the state command of the Nigeria Police Force.

He called on other governors to emulate the kind gesture of Abiodun in making their states crime-free.

“What is happening here is commendable because it is a demonstration of the zeal and determination to fight crime.

” The donation of the patrol vehicles and motorcycles is a strong message to other states,” he said.

He described Ogun as a peaceful state, urging the governor and the people to uphold the standard and good image.

Adamu, who had earlier visited the headquarters of the state police command at Eleweeran, said men and officers of the police in Ogun had testified of the continued support of the governor toward them.

“They too have promised me that they will double efforts toward ensuring that Ogun remains the safest state in Nigeria,” he said.

Abiodun, in his address, restated his administration’s commitment toward a crime-free Ogun.

IGP expressed confidence that the gesture would go a long way in enhancing the security apparatus of the state.

Abiodun said the donation of the patrol vehicles and motorcycles was just part of his administration’s effort at combating crime in the state.

The governor who noted that “security is not just about carrying guns” said the government had embarked on some social interventions to discourage and reduce the propensity for crime.

“We have opened a job portal for the unemployed to which many have registered and many firms have posted job vacancies while screenings are ongoing.

” We have launched the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme through which we have begun the process to empower 40,000 farmers by donating one hectare of land each to them.

“We have launched the ICT hub which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to serve among others as the state’s local technological solution to improve our security apparatus,” he said.

Abiodun called on individuals and corporate bodies to partner the state in its “Building Our Future Together” agenda of his administration.

