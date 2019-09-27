Hyundai unveils 45 EV Concept to define future

By Theodore Opara

HYUNDAI has paid tribute to both the past and future with its 45 EV Concept, an electric vehicle concept unveiled at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt.

45 foreshadows a new era of Hyundai’s automotive design, focused on electrification, autonomous technologies and intelligent design. The dramatic exterior of 45 excites the imagination, also draws inspiration from the vehicle that first established Hyundai’s design DNA, the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept. The car’s name also owes itself in part to the 45-degree angles at the front and rear, forming a diamond-shaped silhouette that further foreshadows the design direction of future EV models.

The concept strips away complexity, celebrating the clean lines and minimalistic structure of the original coupe concept. Combining heritage with vision, 45 incorporates the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

“As an icon of Hyundai, the 45 clearly reveals how Hyundai heads towards the future through heritage,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and the Head of Hyundai Design Centre.

“Through the 45 built upon our design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, Hyundai wants to present our vision on how we want to reshape people’s in-car lifestyle in the era of electrification and autonomous driving.”

45 reinterprets the concept’s distinctive lattice radiator grille with a ‘kinetic cube lamp’ design, while a fastback profile epitomizes stability and dynamism, characteristics accentuated by the vehicle’s significant width and forward-oriented posture. The daylight opening (DLO) terminates in the fast angle of the C-pillar, which generates a feeling of dynamic forward motion even when standing still.

Innovative technology is inherent in 45’s details. At the bottom of the door, active LED lights show drivers how much longer they have before needing to recharge, even before they get in the car. Some tech features may influence forthcoming Hyundai production models, emphasizing Hyundai’s open architecture for the future, and leaving room to include self-driving system applications.

These include a hidden Camera Monitoring System (CMS), while self-cleaning side cameras replace traditional wing mirrors, ensuring perfect visibility at all times.

Reimagining the in-car experience, the interior becomes a unique living space capable of transforming to accommodate a range of passenger lifestyle demands.

Inspired by furniture designs, the minimalist cabin is fitted with an inviting fusion of wood, fabric and leather, creating a warm atmosphere that is both relaxing and spacious. Lounge chair-style rear seats and front seats can rotate to face other passengers, and swivel as occupants open the door for convenient entry and exit.

The batteries in the fully electric 45 are set throughout the car’s ‘skateboard floor,’ contributing to its spacious interior. Clean lines, ergonomic placement of controls and ‘high-end electronics’ feel for the interior fixtures further enhance the feeling of space while reinforcing the simplistic modernity of 45’s design. Front-seat passengers can interact with the infotainment system via a projection-beam interface, replacing a single central touchscreen with a series of displays and functions integrated into the dashboard itself. Clever storage ideas include door-mounted device pockets to hold tablets or PCs.

The 45 embodies Hyundai’s ‘STYLE SET FREE’ strategy for future mobility that emphasizes personalization of design and function. It was the centrepiece of Hyundai’s Frankfurt display, which showcased various future innovations in-vehicle technology and integration of lifestyle applications.

