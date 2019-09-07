Gunmen kidnap varsity don in Ondo

…Unions demand his unconditional release

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A University don, Prof. Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, OSUSTECH, Okitipupa has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

One of the union leaders in the institution, Comrade ‘Dayo Temola confirmed the incident. Temola said Okedayo was kidnapped along Auchi road in Edo State on Thursday.

In a statement he issued and sent to newsmen in Akure, Temola called on his abductors to release him unconditionally.

The statement reads in part, “With utmost shock and disbelief, we received the news of reported kidnapping of Professor Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science,Osustech, Okitipupa. “Professor Gideon Okedayo is a thorough bred academic who has been and is still contributing to the growth of education in Nigeria and beyond. We therefore think that in all honesty, he deserves no place in this heinous act of man’s inhumanity to man”.

Temola therefore called on Government and relevant security agencies to fast track his unconditional release.

He added that “We further add that the security agencies on our road should be proactive and go beyond routine check and harassing of innocent citizens but rather become a terror to this ravaging men of underworld.

Reports from the family members said that the kidnappers were yet to open lines of communication with them on payment of ransom.

