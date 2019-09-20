God saved me through the knives – Shan George

By Benjamin Njoku

..as she blasts Femi Branch

Nollywood actress, Shan George would forever remain grateful to her maker, who she said saved her from dying through the knives.

“God saved me through the knives,” she wrote on her Instagram page. The actress also attacked actor Femi Branch for insinuating that the leadership of Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN, came to her aid on social media when they donated N1 million to support her.

Shan George recently had a successful spine surgery in Abuja , after after battling an ailment for months. The leadership of AGN, recently visited her in the hospital, where an envelope containing a cheque of N1 million was handed over to her. Femi Branch who is also a member of the AGN took to his Instagram page to share a picture of the executives handing over the envelope to Shan George and captioned it, “God bless the actorsguildnigeria for coming to the side of our dear colleague and friend @shangeorge as she recovers from her back surgery.”

However, not pleased with the post, Shan George blasted him. “ They didn’t come to my aid sir, I’m not crying for any aid/help, It was just a show of love from the AGN president towards a colleague @chief_femibranch. I know say you hate me but this is more than low. You either correct this wrong impression or delete this post. Thank You.”

“I no beg you for publicity. God will punish you for me Mr Femi Branch. Bloody beggar..You think say I will be like u way dey beg up and down? Ur Fada!. May your children beg Unclad on the streets Femi branch,” she wrote with anger.

