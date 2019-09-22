Gbajabiamila commends Ganduje over developmental strides

As Wase condoles Sheikh Jingir over son’s death

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has commended the Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the developmental strides in the state.

This came as his Deputy, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, also condoled with Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, a prominent Islamic cleric, on the loss of his son, Sharhabil, who died at the tender age of four on Wednesday night‎ in Jos, Plateau State

Gbajabiamila, who was in Kano on a condolence visit over the demise of the father of a member of the House, Hon Sha’aban Sharada, also offered the governor the partnership of the House to further develop the state.

“Your Excellency, you have been a pillar of support and our prayer is that we will continue and jointly help and develop Kano State and Nigeria in general.

“While paying condolence, let me also commend you on the great work you are doing in the state. Each time I come to Kano, I see for myself the footprints everywhere. I believe it behoves on us to commend you for the incredible work you are doing and hope that you continue to do same,” the Speaker said.

Gbajabiamila condoled the government and people of the state on the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Sharada, whom he described as a father, an Islamic scholar and political leader.

“We condole you from the House on the great loss to the people of Kano and to Nigeria”, he said.

In acknowledgement, Governor Ganduje thanked Gbajabiamila for the love he has shown by coming to Kano for the condolence visit, also appreciating him for having a progressive relationship with the executive arm, saying that would take Nigeria to the next level.

“I want to congratulate you for having a progressive relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency. I think, in order to take Nigeria to the next level, this progressive relationship is very important.

“We were just discussing the budget. The government will soon send the budget, and I heard your comments on how soon that budget will be ready from the National Assembly. I think that is a progressive stand that you have taken.

“I am sure, with that in your mind, you will do everything possible to see that all unnecessary obstacles are being removed for a smooth passage of our national budget,” Governor Ganduje said.

Gbajabiamila, who was received in the state by the majority leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Dogowa, and other members of the House from the state, visited the family of late Alhaji Ibrahim Sharada and offered his prayers for the repose of his soul.

Similarly, in a statement issued by the chief press secretary to Wase, Umar Muhammad, the deputy Speaker expressed deepest sympathy to the Sheikh and prayed to Allah to give him, his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said: “We are here in company of my colleagues from the National Assembly to commiserate with you over your sons death, may Almighty Allah comfort the death and grant him Jannatil Firdaus and may the Almighty Allah give you and the entire family, the fortitude to bear the loss and may Allah guide and protect you on your leadership.

“For us, it’s really a loss to all of us, we come to share with you in this moment of grief and to pray that God will grant you and the entire people and Muslims ummah the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The Deputy Speaker was accompanied by members of the House of Representatives including Hon. Garba Datti, Hon. Umar Muda Lawal and his chief of staff, Hon Aminu Malle.

