Breaking News
Translate

Five things you may not know about Tacha of BBNaija

On 9:08 pmIn Entertainmentby

Tacha of Big Brother Naija was disqualified on Friday night following physical violence she indulged into with a fellow housemate, Mercy on Friday morning, 27 September.

Tacha
Tacha

According to Pulse.ng the spunky 23-year-old Rivers State native lives her life like her favourite musician Cardi B does; “Do no harm but take no mess”. Talented at making strategic money moves,

Here are five things you may know about Tacha

Her full name is Anita Natacha Akide but popularly known as Sypmly Tacha

She was born on 23rd December, 1995 (23 years)

She is  is a graduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She would pick her phone over sleep, any day.

She hails from River State. She is an Instagram Influencer and Video Blogger widely famous for putting a logo of Davido’s record label – DMW on her chest.

Vanguard

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.