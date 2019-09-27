Tacha of Big Brother Naija was disqualified on Friday night following physical violence she indulged into with a fellow housemate, Mercy on Friday morning, 27 September.

According to Pulse.ng the spunky 23-year-old Rivers State native lives her life like her favourite musician Cardi B does; “Do no harm but take no mess”. Talented at making strategic money moves,

Here are five things you may know about Tacha

Her full name is Anita Natacha Akide but popularly known as Sypmly Tacha

She was born on 23rd December, 1995 (23 years)

She is is a graduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Rumuolumeni Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She would pick her phone over sleep, any day.

She hails from River State. She is an Instagram Influencer and Video Blogger widely famous for putting a logo of Davido’s record label – DMW on her chest.

