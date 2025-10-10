10 things to know about May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC’s new acting chairman

Following the resignation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu has stepped in as the new Acting Chairman.

Yakubu, who took office in 2015, announced his decision on Tuesday during the Commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja, marking the end of an era defined by major reforms and digital innovations in Nigeria’s election process.

Citing Section 306 of the 1999 Constitution, he said the move was to ensure a smooth transition as INEC prepares for a busy electoral season.

By consensus of the National Commissioners, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior member, has been appointed Acting Chairman pending the confirmation of a substantive head.

As she steps into this crucial role, here are ten key things to know about May Agbamuche-Mbu, the new Acting Chairman of INEC.

1. May Agbamuche-Mbu is a seasoned legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience



May Agbamuche-Mbu has built a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, working with diverse clients across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria and abroad.

2. She hails from Delta State but was born and raised in Kano



Although her roots are in Delta State, May’s early life was shaped in Kano, where she attended the prestigious St. Louis Secondary School: an institution known for producing many accomplished Nigerian women.

3. May Agbamuche-Mbu is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University



She graduated with an LLB in Law in 1984 from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions for legal education.

4. She’s called to the Bar in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom



After being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985, May went on to qualify as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, reflecting her international legal credentials.

5. She holds advanced degrees in law from top UK institutions



May earned an LLM in Commercial and Corporate Law from Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London, and completed two postgraduate degrees in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law.

6. She’s an expert in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)



May is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria Branch, where she once served as Secretary. Her expertise in mediation and arbitration underscores her reputation for fairness and conflict resolution.

7. She has served on key national committees



From 2010 to 2011, she was the sole solicitor on the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (PPAC), evaluating major unfinished public projects nationwide. Later, in 2016, she joined the Ministerial Committee that drafted the Road Map for Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector.

8. She was the Managing Partner of Norfolk Partners, Lagos



Before joining INEC, May led her own law firm, Norfolk Partners, where she provided corporate legal services and mentored a new generation of lawyers.

9. She made her mark in legal journalism



May served as the Editor of THISDAY LAWYER, the legal pullout of ThisDay Newspaper. She also authored the “LEGAL EAGLE” column from 2014 to 2016, publishing over 120 legal editorials that influenced public policy and legal discourse.

10. She brings intellect, integrity, and public service experience to INEC



As a long-serving INEC National Commissioner, her appointment as Acting Chairman marks a continuation of her commitment to public service, transparency, and institutional credibility in Nigeria’s democratic process.

