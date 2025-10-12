Tacha completes 144 makeups in 24 hours to set new Guinness World Record [Video]

Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has concluded her 24-hour Guinness World Record attempt for the most makeovers done in a single day.

The media personality wrapped up the marathon session at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History in Lagos, the same venue where she began the challenge on Saturday.

Congratulations 🎊🎈🍾 🏆🏆🥁🥁 girl u did it ❤️. @Symply_Tacha

Guinness world record 🏆 holder pic.twitter.com/bXVUKUTEZN — Cross Okonkwo ✝️ (@crossdabossike) October 12, 2025

Recall that Tacha experienced brief technical hitches, including a mini power outage during the early hours of the attempt.

Despite the setback, she remained undeterred, maintaining a brisk pace and completing makeovers on 145 models comprising both men and women.

The models, which included Influencer Mitchy, Venita Akpofure, Wanni and Handi, represented diverse body types and skin tones, showcasing Tacha’s versatility and speed under pressure.

Each model’s transformation was documented with professional headshots and runway showcases as part of the Tacha Beauty Festival, which served as the backdrop for the record bid.

The event drew a crowd of celebrities, influencers, and public figures who came to show support.

Among those in attendance were Alex Unusual, Toke Makinwa, Dabota Lawson, Soma Anyama, Slimcase, Ice Prince, Egungun of Lagos, and the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Idris Aregbe.

Tacha, who became a household name after participating in Big Brother Naija Season 4, is now awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records, which will verify the attempt before declaring her an official record holder.

Vanguard News