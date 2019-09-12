FG approves $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano rail project

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Federal Government has approved the sum of $5.3bn for the Ibadan to Kano standard gauge rail project. This was made known in Lagos yesterday by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi during the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum.

Amaechi also revealed that the Honourable Minister of (State) Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki will personally be in charge of all maritime agencies, leaving him to dwell solely while he will on the Railway sector.

“In my first term as Minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the Heads of agencies. This time around, that won’t be happening again as I have instructed that the Honourable Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversight what is happening.

“There are two things I discussed with Mr. President that I will be focusing on in this second term as Minister, and they are maritime security and the single window project. I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the single window at our maritime sector.

“Just yesterday, we got approval to complete the $5.3bn Ibadan to Kano rail project. We have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment.

“On maritime security, I have told the Israeli firm, HSLI, that they are too slow. By now, they should have launched. I want to know the situation of things with the aspect of security on our maritime space,” he said.