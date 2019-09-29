Experts make case for Biogas as alternative to energy resource

By Perez Brisibe

ENERGY experts in the country have met at Abuja to brainstorm on measures for a sustainable Biogas technology adaptation and utilization in Nigeria as an alternative energy source for economic development capable of unlocking foreign direct investment in the country.

The experts at the 3rd Federal University of Petroleum/University of Abuja Higher Education Partnership for Sub-Saharan Africa (HEP-SSA) project: Biogas for Sustainable Energy and Off-grid project sharing workshop, focused on the need for Nigeria to have a policy framework for implementation as an urgent and necessary way forward to obtaining energy through Biogas production.

In a communique at the end of the workshop which had paper presentations from the academia in the energy sector, the experts who spoke lamented the energy deficit in the country, lack of biogas standards, its prospects and challenges, lack of adequate public awareness among others challenges bedeviling the country.

In a resolution signed by the FUPRE-HEP-SSA project coordinator and local organizing committee chairman, Engr. Omonigho Otanocha and Dr. Musa Zarmai at the end of the event, the experts resolved that policy formation and implementation is a necessity at the current stage of biogas development construction and utilization in Nigeria.

Other resolutions reached include: The need to adhere to standards which must be developed and adhered to, research, development and retraining; among others.

Vanguard