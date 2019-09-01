Eruption not exploded pipeline in Delta says NNPC GMD

….Damaged facility to be fixed in three days

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari weekend said the reported pipeline explosion in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South Local Government Area if Delta was actually a rupture which he said would be fixed within three days.

He also said the damage would not affect power generation in the country as being envisaged.

Speaking to Journalists in Benin City shortly after performing the ceremonial tee-off of the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament, Kyari said “It was not an explosion but a rupture,our team have moved tp site and in three days we are going to fix it and we have contained the spill that is coming from that rupture so it is a rupture and not an explosion there is no fire on that place. It will also not have effect on power supply because we are going to fix it three days.”

In the tournament being held at the Benin Golf Club, he said “this place is very important to NNPC because majority of or so much of our operations take place in this area, our staff live here and they are part of the usual practice of golf to relax and enjoy themselves in their spare time that is why we are very interested in this place and not only that, the creme de la creme of the society live around here in the town and our operation require the help and support of everyone to succeed so therefore we always see it as an opportunity to always meet with our stakeholders so that they can help us make sure that the objective of the collaboration which is to grow production, to grow reserve and peace in the Niger Delta is achieved”

On his part, Captain of Benin Golf Club, Prince Aghatise Ereduauwa commended the relationship the Club has had with NNPC. He said “The relationship has been very cordial and the have meet up with their social responsibility, we have cooperated for so many years”

There was a reported explosion in the area Abuna Crude Truck Line at OML 34 jointly operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the production arm of NNPC and ND Western, an indigenous oil firm.

