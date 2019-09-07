‘Emulate positive deeds of Mugabe’

The Progressive Students’ Movement (PSM), a pan-African students’ organisation, has urged the present and emerging African leaders to emulate the positive deeds of the late Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe.

The President of PSM in Nigeria, Mr Bestman Okereafor, gave the advice in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Okereafor described the death of the elder statesman as not only unfortunate, but also, a big loss to Zimbabwe and indeed, the African continent.

“PSM, as a pan-African organisation, cannot hastily forget the doggedness of Mugabe, specifically his progressive impacts to broadening access to health and education for the Black majority as well as the struggle against apartheid.

“The attention of the leadership of PSM has been drawn to the demise of Zimbabwean and Africa’s foremost freedom fighter, President Robert Mugabe.

“Information at our disposal reveals that late Mugabe has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April 2019.

“We wish him eternal rest even as we implore other serving and emerging African leaders to emulate his positive deeds,“ he said.

Okereafor called for more drastic measures by the Nigerian government on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, adding that a peace treaty should be signed between the two countries to put a stop to the ugly development.

On the proposed cultural exchange programme between Nigerian youths and their South African counterparts, the PSM president said that it was a positive development.

According to him, it is a move aimed at strengthening African unity, even in the face of the unwarranted xenophobic attacks in that country. (NAN)

Vanguard