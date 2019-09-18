By Juliet Umeh

An indigenous information technology, IT, firm, Tanta Secure Limited, has unveiled services plan termed ‘Corporate and Individual Plans’ in fixing technological devices in Nigeria.

The company can easily pass as corporate technicians. But Tanta is a bit more than that because technology is at the heart of its services.

With an app that can be downloaded from google play store, all a user needs to do is register the services he wishes to be offered, ranging from smartphone, to home appliances repairs, among others.

The user will also fund his wallet on the Tanta platform which will represent upfront payment. With these steps, the Tanta engineers are just a phone call away when the user needs his equipment repaired.

Like Uber, Tanta gathers trained technicians across the Lagos metropolis, advance their knowledge and certify them as Tanta technicians. It is these technicians that are deployed immediately the client calls, depending on location.

The company’s payment plan include six months and 12 months plans which cater for various segments of the society including students.

Tanta’s platform has inbuilt artificial intelligent, AI, enabled app that scans for problems in Smartphones and locate nearest technician within a kilometre radius.

The company said the reason for designing its services in that manner, is because Nigerians like to buy sophisticated gadgets and therefore need sophisticated technicians to maintain them.

Founder of the company, Abraham Tanta said TantaSecure protects all devices, appliances, electronics and gadgets no matter the make and model

Director of Marketing, Mr. Semilore Adeosun, said: “We know that the things you protect are valuable and we also understand that accidents and malfunctions aren’t your fault; that’s why we promise to make filing a claim easier for you.

Vanguard