Computer Village to showcase cutting-edge technology at CVE2019

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria’s technology market hub, Ikeja Computer Village, is organising a five-day exhibition to showcase cutting-edge technology innovation.

The Expo tagged CVE2019 is themed: “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth”

Leader of the market, Mrs. Bisola Isokpehi, who unveiled the event plan that will hold in December, said the event will foster a better understanding of the Ikeja Computer Village ecosystem and also create awareness of trade, investment, partnership and growth opportunities among the largest technology Small Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in Nigeria.

Iyaloja said the technology innovation festival will showcase tomorrow’s cutting-edge consumer technology innovation and will feature products and services that will shape and define tech lifestyles in 2020 and beyond.

She said attendees are expected from across Nigeria, Africa and beyond and will be treated to a wide array of smartphones, gadgets, devices, accessories, consumer electronics, computing and allied products and services during the tech event.

Thematic Pavilions and Zones at the event arena will aggregate industry and market stakeholders to showcase solutions across smart lifestyles, mobile money & financial inclusion. Others are gaming, mobile Apps, mobile lifestyles, domain name registration and hosting, e-Commerce, among others.

Vanguard