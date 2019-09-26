Breaking News
Translate

Buhari mourns former SGF, Ekaette

On 9:00 amIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Ufot Ekaette, describing him as “a consummate administrator and bridge-builder”.

Buhari mourns former SGF, Ekaette
Ex-SGF Late Chief Ufot Ekaette

President Buhari, in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the deceased ”dedicated himself to duty in the course of his distinguished public service.”

President Buhari said late Ekaette was ”a gentleman who had given his best in the service of his country”,

He consoled with the Ekaette family, the government and people of Akwa Ibom over the death, and assured them that deceased would always be remembered for his remarkable public service record and immense contributions towards bringing peace in the once-troubled Niger Delta region.

President Buhari regretted that “his demise comes at a time when voices like his own are needed to move Nigeria forward in the face of daunting challenges.”

The President, however, assured that Ekaette’s contributions would never be in vain as ”the country would always appreciate and remember his great contributions.”

The President prayed God to comfort the Ekaette family, friends, and relations, and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Source: NAN

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.