 Ndukwe pays tribute to former President Buhari

By Benjamin Njoku

Comrade Thelma O. Ndukwe, former National Chairperson of the NUPENG Women’s Wing, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, extending her condolences to his family and the nation at large.

Describing Buhari as one of Nigeria’s most defining political figures, Ndukwe reflected on his influence and legacy in shaping the country’s democratic and political landscape.

She recalled a historic visit to the Presidential Villa as part of a NUPENG delegation led by President Williams Akporeha, noting that the engagement symbolized the mutual respect between organized labour and national leadership during Buhari’s administration.

Ndukwe also used the occasion to highlight the enduring impact of leadership and purpose, pointing to her daughter, Victoria Nwogu, a rising star in Nollywood, as a continuation of her own legacy of courage, excellence, and dedication.

The tribute emphasized the importance of civic commitment and the role of union leaders in bridging the gap between the people and those in power. Ndukwe commended the efforts of NUPENG’s dedicated comrades who, like herself, worked relentlessly to ensure that the voices of everyday Nigerians were heard at the highest levels of government.