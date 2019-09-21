Buhari giving key attention to N/Delta — Adjogbe

… Gets hero’s welcome

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Executive Director, Projects on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has reiterated the sincerity and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to giving key attention to the oil-rich region.

He said the commission has never had it so good in its history before 2015, saying the NDDC under President Mohammadu Buhari’s watch has achieved a lot in terms of “infrastructural development, massive construction of roads, drainages, waterways opening, channelization, renovation of schools, foreign scholarships award, skills development programs, training, provision of school desks and benches, various skills training programs to mention but a few of them”.

Adjogbe spoke at his home town, Evwreni, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, after he was treated to a heroic welcome by indigenes and friends of the community, following the successful completion of his tenure on the Commission’s Board.

Adjogbe who was received at the Osubi Airport, near Warri, by a mammoth crowd, was ushered into the community by a waiting crowd of traditional rulers, chiefs, elders, youths and women who lauded him for his achievements in the interventionist agency.

He proceeded to the Mariere and Unenurie Primary Schools, where he donated customized notebooks under the Engr. Dr. Samuel Adjogbe Foundation, saying; “we have been able to contribute to stabilizing security by way of giving projects and other job opportunities to youths of the region.

“A lot of things have been achieved within a short time and these are pointers to the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is giving key attention to the region.”

Thanking the people for the warm reception accorded him, Adjogbe said: “This reception has vindicated me. I want to especially thank Mr President for giving me the opportunity to serve on the board of NDDC from November 4, 2016 to August 27, 2019.

“This reception has proven a few selfish people wrong and this shows that my people are happy with me and that they appreciate my modest contributions during my tenure in the NDDC board.”

The ‘Odion-Esiri’ of Evwreni kingdom, Chief Obakohwo Amrophe, the ‘Olotu-Rode’, Chief Jabin Omoko, the ‘Ophorhevwe’, Chief Wilfred Utuedor, the ‘Akpohor’, Chief Okpako Onoruese who spoke during the reception, thanked Engr Samuel Adjogbe for the massive infrastructural development in the kingdom in particular and the Niger Delta region at large.

They also thanked Mr President for appointing their illustrious son to serve on the Board of NDDC and further appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider Samuel Adjogbe for another federal appointment to enable him to continue with his good works in the lives of the people.

The youths of Evwreni kingdom who were present at the ceremony also thanked Mr President for the opportunity given to Adjogbe to have served on the Board of NDDC.

