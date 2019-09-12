Breaking News
Breaking: Lightning kills 4 in south western Uganda

Uganda police spokesperson, Elly Matte, on Thursday reported that four people were struck dead by lightning in the southwestern Ugandan district of Kanungu.

Matte said that the strike happened when the deceased were removing sorghum grain that they had spread outside in their compound to dry.

The police spokesman said that two other people sustained serious injuries and were taken to a health facility.

In June, six people – two brothers included – were struck dead by lightning in two districts, while grazing animals after heavy rainfall.

The state-run Uganda National Meteorological Authority warned that the country was likely to experience disasters as the second major rain season would for the next four months.(NAN)

