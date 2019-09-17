By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday says it has beefed up security both personnel, equipments and intelligence gathering following a threat by some hoodlums to launch an attack on Matazu local government area of the state.

The hoodlums in an audio circulating had threatened to visit the council to attack and kill 100 persons.

Recall that penultimate Wednesday suspected bandits stormed the Transition Committee Chairman of the Council’s, shot dead his security guard and kidnapped two of his children whose whereabouts are still unknown.

The Spokesperson of the Police, SP Gambo Isah said the command has taken proactive measures to foil plans by the hoodlums.

Isah said, “The Command is not taking this threat lightly and have already deployed more personnel and equipment to the area as a proactive measure to prevent any untoward situation. Also intelligence gathering has been intensified in the area.

“The Command enjoins the community to join hands and partner with security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, SP Isah said it men and officers succeeded in arresting one Abdullahi Lawal, 18 years old in possession of forty-six wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Based on a tip off, the command succeeded in raiding a criminal hideout at Nassarawa village, Dandume LGA of Katsina state and arrested one Abdullahi Lawal, m, aged 18yrs of the same address in possession of forty-six wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. Suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and will be arraign in court,” he said.

In a related development, the command said it recovered a Toyota Highlander after the robbers and occupants fled and abandoned the vehicle.

“Today (Tuesday) being 17/09/2019 at about 03:30hrs, based on a tip off, patrol team attached to Danja Division were alerted that armed robbers in possession of dangerous weapons attacked the residence of one Mr. Emmanuel Ayni of Graceland Quarters, Zaria, Kaduna and robbed him of Toyota Highlander 2008 Model Jeep, Ash in colour, with registration number RBC 434 JA and were coming towards Katsina state.

“The Police team blocked the road and waited for the hoodlums. On sighting the police the hoodlums abandoned the said vehicle and escaped into the bush. The police team recovered the said vehicle and other incriminating items in the vehicle. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah however said.