A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned hearing in the alleged N2.4 billion fraud case filed against Innosson Nigeria Ltd, and others.

Others named as defendants in the charge are Charles Chukwuma, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines and Anajekwu Sunny.

The case which was earlier fixed for Monday, could not proceed as the court did not sit.

A new date will now be communicated to parties.

Justice Ayokunle Faji had on June 24, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of the first, second and fifth defendant for failing to appear in court.

Granting the bench warrant, the court held that the prosecution’s application had merit since it was evident that the defendants had never appeared before it, hence the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

Although the police had earlier arraigned the defendants over the alleged N2.4 billion shipping fraud, the Attorney-General of the Federation, later took over the case.

In the charge, the prosecution accused the defendants of conspiring to unlawfully falsify shipping clearance documents.

They were accused of “uttering” (presenting) the alleged falsified shipping documents as collateral to Guaranty Trust Bank Plc to allegedly obtain a loan of N2.4 billion.

The prosecution claimed that the defendants committed the offence at Apapa wharf on Oct. 10, 2013.

The prosecution said the alleged offence contravened sections 1(2) (c) and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News