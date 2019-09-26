ALCOHOL: Iweh seeks proper awareness of wine production, intake

By Chinelo Azike

The Chief Executive Officer of JAMEK Nigeria Beverages, Mr. James Iweh has called for heightened awareness on the benefits and health hazards of alcohol intake.

Making the call during the official opening of new retail and wholesale outlet of JAMEK in Okota area of Lagos, Iweh said the future of wine business in the country would be enhanced if Nigerians knew more about wines and the quantity of what they take into their system to avoid health hazards.

Iweh, a trained Army officer said alcohol abuse has to do with the individual. He argued that alcohol has benefits when taken responsibly, but could be hazardous when abused, hence the reason JAMEK is aiming to produce more non- alcoholic wines.

On adulteration, he said: “There is no way JAMEK wine will be imitated and we won’t know when we see it, I have an app on my phone and if I enter any wine store and type the code, it will make a sound and I will know that the product is adulterated. Our products are well protected, the cork is double cannot be faked in Nigeria.

“Our wines are produced to suit our weather. There are so many wines in Nigeria today that are too harsh because of the hot weather but JAMEK wine is smooth and won’t cause headache or heartburn.

“In Germany where the wine is produced, it is known for not compromising. Our wine may not be the same price as others in the market but we pursue quality and not quantity.

“Whenever I want to produce any wine, I get samples of different wines and take to Germany for analysis. I can tell you today that there are some spirits that people drink in Nigeria that are made for countries with cold weather. If produce spirits that won’t harm your health by giving you heartburn or work against your kidney.

“I am the franchised owner of all my products because they are all NAFDAC rated, and we practice Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), by inviting NAFDAC to be part of the product and that is why they also investigate the company that produces for us.

“JAMEK Cocktail is the first-ever approved wine by NAFDAC in Nigeria, it is made up of mango and other fruits, when you talk about a cocktail, you talk about content that is refined and concentrate not flavoured.

Concentrate drink is different from flavoured drink because it’s pure fruits and NAFDAC did not believe this and they told me they are going to prove whether the cocktail is fruit concentrate.

“So in 2015, NAFDAC went to Germany to visit the company that produces it and there they saw mangoes and other fruits being brought in and produced fresh without adding any sweetener, that was when they approved the cocktail and gave us a number, making it the first cocktail that will ever be approved in Nigeria.

“I am into wine business not just because of making money alone but also to produce what will be of great health benefits to the human body as well as creating jobs for people,” he said.

“I am into wine business not just because of making money alone but also to produce what will be of great health benefits to the human body as well as creating jobs for people,” he said.

vanguard