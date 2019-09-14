Again, Unknown gunmen kill 6 in southern Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna

Unknown armed men have killed six persons in southern Kaduna in what appears to be a resurgence of violence in the area after several months of relative peace.

The incidence which was confirmed by the state police command took place in Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement from Udawa village in Chukun Local government area of the state.

The police public relations officer in the state, Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the incidence expressed the sadness of the state police commissioner, Ali Aji Janga whom he said had ordered that the perpetrators be found and brought to book.

The PPRO said the commissioner of police had assured the people of the state that the perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to book.

The statement confirming the incidence said: “At about 0700hrs on 14/9/19 the Command received an information that, some suspected Armed Bandits attacked Fadaman Rimi hamlet, a remote settlement from Udawa village in Chukun L G A, shot and killed the following persons; Saminu, Wosha, Isiya, Titus, Madami and Tanko (surnames not yet ascertained) all of the same Village while, one Ikoniya sustained gunshot injury. The hoodlums were said have rustled some unknown number of cattle and escaped.

“On receipt of the information, teams of detectives have been mobilised to the area on a general search mission for possible arrest of the culprits and recovery of the rustled cattle.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali Aji Janga psc is saddened with this ugly incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the deceased persons. The CP assures the good people of Kaduna State that the perpetrators will be apprehended and be brought to justice. He enjoins the public to assist the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons to enable the Command to ensure adequate proactive security measures”.

