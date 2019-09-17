Africa Re boss harp on sector support

By Rosemary Onuoha

Deputy Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, COO, African Reinsurance Corporation, Africa Re, Mr. Ken Aghoghovbia, has said that the company will continue to support the growth and development of insurance in Nigeria.

Aghoghovbia stated this when his company was awarded the ‘2018 Outstanding Insurance Development Promoter of the year’ by the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents, NAIPCO.

Africa Re is a leading pan-African reinsurance company and the largest reinsurer in Africa in terms of net reinsurance written premiums.

According to NAIPCO, “The award is in recognition of Africa Re’s strong commitment to the development of insurance in the African continent and Nigeria specifically exemplified by recent partnership with the International Finance Corporation, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, to help insurers in Nigeria develop innovative agricultural insurance products for small holder farmers.

“Again the company is partnering with the College of Insurance and Financial Management to train and build capacity for Nigerian insurers on product pricing and development, among other capacity building efforts in the Nigerian market.

“These are efforts that will unlock opportunities in the agricultural sector for growth of the insurance business in Nigeria, and other business lines in the market.”

