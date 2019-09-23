ACCESS Bank has opened a new branch in Ipetu-Ijesha, in Oriade Local Government of Osun State.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, reiterated the commitment of the bank to the welfare of many inhabitants of the town through inclusive banking system.

He promised to positively engage the community in terms of provision of credit facilities for small scale businesses as well as employment for the youths.

According to him, such banking experience would accelerate commercial activities as well as human development, with inherent corporate social responsibility of immense value.

Wigwe said: “The coming of this bank to Ipetu-Ijesha is a testimony of rapid commercial growth in the town. The bank will also assist to promote and encourage the development of indigenes in all ramifications.

“We are committed to improving your standard of living economically and socially and we will do everything possible within our means to assist the community in their various entrepreneurial endeavours.”

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Adeleke Agunbiade, Ajalaye of Ipetu-Ijesha expressed excitement over the development, saying it is a new dawn of economic advancement in the community, as he eulogised the bank for considering his domain worthy of such developmental project.

He, therefore, implored his subjects to reciprocate the gesture through optimal patronage and concerted efforts towards protecting the bank and its staff jealously.