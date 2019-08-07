Breaking News
Watford sign free agent Welbeck

5:08 pm

Watford have signed former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on a free transfer.

Welbeck, 28, has been without a club following his release from Arsenal at the end of last season. He broke his ankle playing for the Gunners in November.

“We’re delighted to confirm the signing of England international Danny Welbeck on a free transfer,” said Watford in a statement.

The England international who has won 42 caps for England, has seen his career ravaged by injury, but he is fit again for the start of the new season and has scored 42 goals in 206 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, United and Sunderland.

VANGUARD

