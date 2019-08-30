Visa: Why we still charge reciprocity fees — US

By Victoria Ojeme

The United States Embassy in Nigeria, Friday gave reason why it still charges reciprocity fees from Nigerians seeking America Visa.

The Embassy stated that it has not received any diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, it said “The US Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas. Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”

Recall that US had on Tuesday imposed a new visa fees on Nigerians, introducing a reciprocity fee for all approved applications for non-immigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.

A statement by the Public Affairs Section of the embassy, said the development was informed by what it described as the failure of Nigerian government to change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain categories of Nigerian visa. It added that the action was meant to eliminate the cost difference.

In view of that Nigerian government bowed to pressure and reduced visa fee of US citizens seeking Nigerian visa.

This US embassy said they have not received official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

Vanguard