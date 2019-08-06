Breaking News
Translate

U-20 WWC: Pinnick, FIFA 5-man committee arrive Benin for inspection of facilities

On 4:53 pmIn News, Sportsby

U-20 Women World Cup

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and a five-man inspection team from the world football governing body, FIFA, arrived Benin City on Tuesday for inspection of sports facilities in preparation for Nigeria’s hosting of the U-20 Women World Cup.

FIFA, U-20 Women World Cup
FIFA

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day visit was part of a plan to bid for the right to host the world come 2020.

READ ALSO: Messi out with injury ahead of La Liga restart

They were received by the Chairman of Edo Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, Commissioner for Youth, Damian Lawani and other top government officials.

During the visit, the team would inspect Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Training site, Edo Central Hospital and Western Boys College training site.

If Nigeria wins the right to host the U-20 Women World Cup, the tournament will take place in four different cities namely;

The tournament is expected to take place in four cities: Godswill Akpabio International StadiumStephen Keshi StadiumAsaba, Samuel Ogbemudia StadiumBenin City, Onikan ArenaLagos

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.