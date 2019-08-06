U-20 Women World Cup

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and a five-man inspection team from the world football governing body, FIFA, arrived Benin City on Tuesday for inspection of sports facilities in preparation for Nigeria’s hosting of the U-20 Women World Cup.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day visit was part of a plan to bid for the right to host the world come 2020.

They were received by the Chairman of Edo Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, Commissioner for Youth, Damian Lawani and other top government officials.

During the visit, the team would inspect Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Training site, Edo Central Hospital and Western Boys College training site.

The tournament is expected to take place in four cities: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Onikan Arena, Lagos

