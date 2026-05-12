Falconets set to discover FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group rivals

Ambassador Miringa and NFF Leader of Delegation, Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen with the World Cup-bound Falconets after the final whistle in Lilongwe on Saturday.

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigeria’s Falconets will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on May 15 when FIFA conducts the official tournament draw in Łódź, Poland.

The draw ceremony will take place in one of the competition’s host cities and will be streamed live on FIFA+, YouTube and TikTok ahead of the tournament scheduled to run from September 5 to 27.

The Falconets qualified for the championship after another impressive campaign and will head into the competition hoping to make a strong impact once again on the global stage.

Nigeria remains one of the most successful countries in the history of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, having reached the final twice while consistently establishing themselves as one of Africa’s strongest representatives in the tournament.

A total of 24 countries will participate in this year’s edition, with matches set to be played across Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec in Poland.

The draw ceremony will feature former Polish international and current women’s national team coach Nina Patalon alongside French football legend Laura Georges.

Speaking ahead of the event, Patalon described the draw as an important moment for players and supporters alike.

“The draw always brings a special sense of excitement, as it is the moment when the competition truly starts to feel real for both the teams and the fans,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of Poland hosting the tournament, noting that it could inspire more young girls to embrace football while helping to grow the women’s game in the country.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is expected to showcase some of the brightest young talents in women’s football, with the Falconets aiming to deliver another memorable performance for Nigeria.