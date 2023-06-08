Flying Eagles back in Nigeria after U-20 World Cup ouster

Photo Credit: NFF (Twitter)

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are back in the country after crashing out of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Players and officials of the team flew into Abuja on Thursday afternoon via Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ladan Bosso led side exited the competition at the quarter final stage, losiing 1-0 to South Korea.

The team won three and lost two of the five games they played. One of their biggest wins was the 2-0 victory over host Argentina in the second round.