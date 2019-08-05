Treason allegation against Sowore illogical, damming – Ozekhome

Treason allegation against Sowore is illogical and damming – Ozekhome

By Perez Brisibe

SENIOR Advocate of Nigeria and legal luminary, Mike Ozekhome, has described allegation of the treason leveled against publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore as illogical and damming.

Ozekhome also accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government of being allergic to criticism, allergic to plurality of worship and allergic to opinions.

Speaking as a guest on Channels TV Sunday Politics, the lawyer, while quoting sections of the Nigeria constitution, questioned the rationale upon which the government relied on in labeling the Revolution call by Sowore as treason. He said sections 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 and 43 of the criminal code which applies to the Southern part of the country and section 410 of the penal code that applies in the northern part of Nigeria including Abuja was clear on what is treason.

According to him, “Treason is the act of overthrowing the sovereign government of a state with a view to removing the president or governor of a state or joining hands with international elements to overthrow the government.

“Those sections state the conditions before you can overthrow a person for treason. The question is: Where are the arms and ammunition that have been displayed by Sowore and other members of the peaceful civil society group? Rather, what has this government done against herdsmen who carry automatic weapons, killing Nigerians and pumping their chest to identify themselves?”

Speaking further, Ozokhome said: “In January 2012 when Buhari was still a candidate and nursing the intent of being the President of Nigeria, him and other members of the Action Congress, rallied on the streets of Abuja with a group called Occupy Nigeria, closed down Nigeria when Jonathan was President, and Sowore was part and parcel of that protest.

“Also, every Nigerian knows that prior to the 2015 election; General Buhari led others like Tinubu and Oyegun to demonstrate on the streets of Nigeria as a buildup towards sensitizing Nigerians not to accept the Jonathan government again. There was no shooting or arrest.

“This government is allergic to criticism, allergic to plurality of worship, allergic to opinions and it should note that this country of Dolly Parton’s coat of many colours and it should be tolerant.”

Vanguard