‘Call me the greatest show woman’. That’s what Ufuoma Mcdermott said on Saturday, July 27 at Eko Hotel where she held the magical ‘The USM Show’.

Indeed, Mcdermott did not disappoint as the audience was indeed treated to a potpourri of live theatre and carnival-like experience. Not only was it a spectacle, but the stage was brought alive by quality dancers and actors, brilliant lights and mesmerising music.

According to Mcdermott, ‘The USM Show with Ufuoma’ is a first of its kind in Nigeria cabaret with a musical titled ‘The Magic of Dream’ as the main attraction. Spiced with quality comedy from the likes of Seyi Law, Mc Abbey and a number of others, the show was truly well attended.

READ ALSO:

Among those in attendance were Joke Silva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Debola Williams, Kate Henshaw, Ifeoma Fafunwa, Rita Dominic, Juliet Ibrahim, Toke Makinwa, Sir Uti, Michelle Dede, and many others.

On stage plying their craft were seasoned thespians and actors like Chioma Akpotha, Chief Femi Branch, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Offiong Anthony (Thin Tall Tony), Akah Nnani and others.

Directed by Toritseju Ejoh of Park Theatre, ‘The Magic of Dream’ is the reality of Mcdermott’s dream, coupled with risk-taking, determination and hard work that make for any good performer.

VANGUARD