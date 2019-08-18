Tension in Ogun as Yoruba, Hausa traders clash

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-There was palpable tension at Oke-Odo market along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Sango area of Ogun state on Sunday, leading to a traffic lockdown in the area.



One person was reported to have sustained a serious injury.

Our correspondent gathered that vehicles heading to Lagos from Sango in Ogun state and those moving to Abule-Egba from Oshodi and other parts of the state were trapped.

The trouble started Saturday night when traders at the market where food items are sold reportedly clashed over an unknown issue.

It was further gathered that the situation reportedly escalated on Sunday morning when aggrieved traders started burning wares and make-shift tents.

Security operatives were reportedly deployed to restore normalcy in the market.

A source told our correspondent that the crisis started as a fight between Hausa scavengers and some cultists known as Awawa boys which was perceived as an ethnic crisis.

The Police timely intervention was said to have rescued the situation

Attempts to get Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi did not succeed as he could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

