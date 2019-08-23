Sultan, Onaiyekan, Ayokunle elected into global peace council

By Luminous Jannamike

FOUR prominent Nigerian religious leaders have been elected into the Council of Religions for Peace, a United Nations-backed organisation for global harmony.

The newly-elected leaders of the council include the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affair, NSCIA, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle; and a Catholic Rev. Sister, Agatha Chikelue.

According to a statement by CAN’s Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Vondip, their election took place at the ongoing 10th World Assembly of Council of Religions for Peace in Lindau, Germany, yesterday.

The statement read: “His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, is now a co-moderator of the organisation technically replacing His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who has been the organisation’s founding moderator.

“His Eminence, Rev. Samson Ayokunle and Cardinal Onaiyekan are now Honorary Presidents of the council.

“The Council also confirmed the election of Professor Azza Karam, an experienced erudite scholar and UN staff as the new Secretary General of the Organisation. The Professor, a Muslim Egyptian woman, replaces Dr. William Vendley. Prof. Karam is the first African and woman to have risen to that position.

“A Nigerian woman and Catholic Sister, Agatha Chikelue, is also elected as woman representative of Women of Faith into the Council.”

Vanguard