Protest continues: We’re ready to die for El-Zakzaky – Shiites

By Luminous Jannamike

Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shiites, have said they are ready to die protesting the detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky by the government.

This is even as they disowned the statement by their spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, announcing the suspension of their protests following government’s ban on their activities over allegation of subversion.

A top member of the movement, who spoke in confidence, told Vanguard on Thursday night that the Muslim sect stands by Ruhaila Ibraheem, daughter of El-Zakzaky, who said Musa’s forum had nothing to do with organising their street demonstrations hence lacked the mandate to declare its suspension or otherwise.

The source further said that Musa has been directed by the topmost hierarchy of the sect to retract his statement.

He added that it’s illogical for the movement to suspend the protest when their demand has not been met by the government.

“He (Musa) will issue another statement retracting the one in which he told the world our protests have been put off indefinitely. We have directed him to do so.

“Since the government has been killing our members over the demand for Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s release, we have vowed to stand with our martyrs even in their death. So, our protests will continue. Let the government kill 20 million of us. We are ready to die like our slain heroes.

“Ruhaila is in order. We gave her the backing to make the video and release it on social media.”

El-Zakzaky’s daughter had, in her viral video, said: ”The protests are continuing. There was a protest on Wednesday and there will another protest tomorrow (yesterday). And there will continue to be on every weekday. I just wanted to clarify this because I saw news agencies stating that spokesperson of this movement released the statement.

“First of all, the Islamic movement has no such thing as a spokesman. And the person who wrote this article (is) the chairman of the media forum. The media forum, just like the numerous forums we have in the Islamic movement, is just a forum that is there for people within that field to have their own space and activities within the Islamic movement.

“This person (Musa) has nothing to do with the people organising this protest that have been going on in Abuja and will continue to go on till El-Zakzaky is freed.”