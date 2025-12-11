Shiites can’t be intimidated by guns, says El-Zakzaky

El-Zakzaky

Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has said the group “cannot be frightened by guns” while condemning past and present governments for failing to address the 2015 Zaria massacre and worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the anniversary of the incident, El-Zakzaky described the IMN as “a power to be reckoned with”, praising the resilience of its members in the face of state force.

“In terms of numbers, even if you hate us, you know that we are millions. In terms of commitment, we have shown that guns cannot frighten us, because we have faced them. Pictures show when people bare-handed approach those who are shooting them,” he said, according to a clip posted by TV Platinum on X.

The 2015 clash in Zaria occurred during a Maulud celebration when IMN members occupied a major highway and reportedly blocked the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai. What began as a standoff escalated into violence as soldiers opened fire, claiming the blockage threatened the army chief’s safety. The IMN disputed the military’s account, insisting its members were unarmed and that the army used unjustifiable force.

In the hours that followed, soldiers launched coordinated operations on IMN sites, including El-Zakzaky’s residence, with human rights groups later reporting that hundreds were killed, figures the military denied. After years in detention and prolonged legal battles, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were released in July 2021 when a Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted them of all charges.

When asked if he had forgiven the late president following the incident, he said, “Now, regarding Buhari, it is simple. He has passed away. We will meet on the day of judgement.

“One of his ministers phoned me when I was in blood. I told the minister that now I am waiting for my blood to drain so that I will pass, and I told him my greetings to General Buhari. I hope they will do the government well. We will meet on the day of judgement.”