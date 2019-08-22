Profile: Clement Agba, Minister of State for Budget and national Planning

Prince Clem Agba was born to the family of His Royal Highness, Pius Kadiri Ikanade Agba; the Oliola of Uzanu. Clem started his primary education in St Vincent Primary School, Auchi after which he proceeded to St. John’s Grammar School, Fugar and had his higher school certificate from Advanced College Igueben in 1982.

Clement Agba thereafter attended the then Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and graduated with a B.Sc Economics degree in 1985. He also possesses two Masters Degrees in Business Administration, one from the University of Benin, Benin-City with specialization in Management and the other from Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, the USA with specialization in Supply Chain Management.

After working for Pegasus Industries and Super Engineering respectively from the mid-1980s to late in 1990, Clem joined the then Gulf Oil Company that transformed into the present-day Chevron Nigeria Limited. Like a golden fish that can not hide, Clem’s penchant for excellence was easily noticed and this blossomed such that in 1996 he was seconded to the Chevron Oil Corporation in Houston to deliver his expertise in Shipping.

In the year 2006, Clement Agba was again called upon to deliver another top-class performance in Kazakhstan, where he was seconded again in 2006 to Chevroil Tengiz to run a massive logistic chain with him as head over 1600 people. Clem’s brilliance, inventiveness, charisma, humaneness, generosity, discipline and sound work, and professional ethos have endeared him to many in the different sphere of every human endeavour.

In recognition of his immense talents and unwavering commitment to service and development of society, he responded to the clarion call of our Comrade Governor, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to join the rescue team that is fully charged and prepared to take Edo State to the highest possible height in political governance and development. They have not failed in this endeavour.

Until his appointment as Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba served as the Commissioner in the Edo State Ministry of Environment and Public Utilities from January 23, 2009, to July 25, 2010, where he displayed strong leadership and brought in new energy and momentum to public governance.

On July 26th, 2010, Clem was further saddled with a new challenge as Commissioner of Lands, Survey & Housing in Edo State. Haven initiated the required fundamental reforms in the Ministry of Lands, Surveys & Housing within a record time of five (5) months including the setup of the Edo State Geographic Information Services (EGIS); he was re-deployed back to the Ministry of Environment & Public Utilities on December 2, 2010.

Clem Agba is currently the Commissioner for Environment & Public Utilities. He is also a member of Edo State Economic Team and Chairman of Edo State Tenders Board 2009-2012.

In line with the Governor’s vision, Clem championed the urban renewal and drainage infrastructural drive and the sustainable forest re-generation initiatives of the administration and also pivoting the solution to Edo State flood and erosion challenge, after over 30 years after the last major stormwater project in 1979.

Vanguard