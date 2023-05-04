UN SDG Award: Edo Group Salutes Budget Minister, Clem Agba for Strides in Development of Rural Communities.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Afenmai Peoples Descendants Association (APDA) a Social Political Organization from Edo North Senatorial District has congratulated Prince Clem Agba the Hon.Minister of State for Budget and National Planning on his United Nation’s award as a Champion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A statememt by the Association issued at Auchi by the President of the Association SHC {Dr) Kennedy Izuagbe and the General Secretary Mr Lucky Anyia, noted that the award was a well-deserved honour considering the antecedents of Prince Clem Agba in his giant developmental strides in rural communities across Nigeria.

The Association noted with pride his compassion for rural dwellers especially in opening of access roads to farmers which now enables them to take their farm produce to the nearest markets for commercial activities which in turn is massively boosting the economy of the Nation.

It said, “Apart from being the First SDGs awardee of this Special recognition by the Global body since 1999 when the current democratic dispensation berthed, this award means a lot to us because of your contributions to the growth and development of rural communities in Nigeria which is unrivaled.

“Again your dogged and unwavering belief in rural development has impacted positively in some notable communities in the country which has brought governance to the door steps of the forgotten and impoverished rural dwellers.

The Association equally noted that Prince Agba’s antecedents from the days of being a Commissioner in Edo state clearly underscores his desire to lift rural dwellers.

The Statement further applauded Agba for his innovative ways of conducting his activities which has brought about some positive impacts on the Administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

“The Association use this opportunity to thank President Mohammadu Buhari for finding Prince Clem Agba worthy to serve under his Administration and wished the Hon Minister more wins in all future endeavours.”