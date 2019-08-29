By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government has declared, Friday, 30th August 2019 public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1441 AH.

A statement signed by the supervisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Adebisi Babawale, said the 1441 AH Hijrah will begin on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

“The government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and enjoins residents of the state to continue living harmoniously and peacefully with religious tolerance and understanding”.

“The state government enjoins all Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the progress of the state – economic prosperity, stability and peace and continuation of good governance”.

“Our people should use the new Islamic Year for their spiritual development”.

“As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship”, it reads.

It then urges all the Muslims and people of different faiths to imbibe the lessons of the Hijrah by leaving sinful and malfeasance practices for a new life and conduct that will add value to the state and the country at large.

Vanguard